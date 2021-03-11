Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle, Tavon Young All on Track for 2021 Season

"He's on schedule. He's had two surgeries, so that's part of it, and he's doing great," Harbaugh said. "So I expect him back. But if not, as you all know, we have a left tackle who can play left tackle until he gets back. So, we're in good shape."

That's a reference to Orlando Brown Jr., who filled in for Stanley after last season's injury and played so well that he was voted to a second straight Pro Bowl.

Though Brown wants to be traded to a team where he can be a full-time left tackle, the Ravens take comfort in having him on the team if Stanley isn't able to go at season's start for whatever reason.