Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle, Tavon Young All on Track for 2021 Season

Mar 11, 2021 at 10:25 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031121-Stanley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley

What shouldn't be forgotten about the 2020 season is the Ravens were without two of their most critical offensive pieces and a jack-of-all-trades defensive back for much of the year.

The progress of left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), tight end Nick Boyle (knee) and cornerback Tavon Young (knee) are important to monitor this offseason, and Head Coach John Harbaugh gave the latest updates during Tuesday's press conference.

"All three of those guys, I would say, are on track for at least training camp," Harbaugh said. "I can't give you timeframes. I haven't really asked that question too specifically, but I think that OTAs [organized team activities] are not out of the question, either."

Harbaugh revealed that Stanley had two surgeries to repair his ankle injury, which occurred on Nov. 1 – just two days after he signed a mega extension.

Harbaugh saw Stanley at the Under Armour Performance Center last week and was told by Head Certified Athletic Trainer Ron Medlin that Stanley is progressing well. Stanley started walking on his own again about two months ago.

"He's on schedule. He's had two surgeries, so that's part of it, and he's doing great," Harbaugh said. "So I expect him back. But if not, as you all know, we have a left tackle who can play left tackle until he gets back. So, we're in good shape."

That's a reference to Orlando Brown Jr., who filled in for Stanley after last season's injury and played so well that he was voted to a second straight Pro Bowl.

Though Brown wants to be traded to a team where he can be a full-time left tackle, the Ravens take comfort in having him on the team if Stanley isn't able to go at season's start for whatever reason.

Still, getting Stanley back on the blindside would be a huge boost to the 2021 Ravens offense. Baltimore ran the ball better than any team in the NFL, even without one of the game's best left tackles. Imagine what it would look like with the 2019 All-Pro back on the field.

Young suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 20 in Houston and Boyle went down with a severe knee injury on Nov. 15 in New England. The Ravens were confident enough in Boyle's rebound that they inked him to a two-year contract extension earlier this offseason.

"Nick is doing great. Nick kills himself, just like Ronnie, and Tavon is doing a great job," Harbaugh said. "I see those guys in here rehabbing, as well. So, all three of those guys, I would say, are on track for at least training camp."

