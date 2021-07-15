Ravens Training Camp Passes Scooped Up in Less Than 10 Minutes

It's clear that Ravens fans are eager to see their team in-person.

Parking passes for the 12 free/open training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center were all claimed in less than 10 minutes Thursday morning.

The Ravens' 2021 training camp, presented by Advance Business Systems, has the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day. The online reservation was available on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested.

"We are very excited about our fans' enthusiasm for the release of training camp passes this morning," said Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs.

Fans who missed out on getting a parking pass can still see the team live on July 31 at M&T Bank Stadium. The practice, which starts at 6 p.m., will conclude with a fireworks/laser show at 9 p.m.

Passes are free and currently available online. Every fan 18 and older will need to download a pass.

In addition to the post-practice fireworks and laser show, activities include Ravens-themed photo opportunities, inflatables, football drills and music by DJ Kopec. Concession stands will also be open.

"We're eager to welcome our fans back to M&T Bank Stadium for a fun night of football, family activities and fireworks," Downs said.