Ravens Make Two Roster Moves Before Facing Bengals

Oct 08, 2022 at 06:09 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Worley.Copeland

The Ravens made two roster moves ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Worley played five snaps on special teams against the Dolphins in Week 2 and can also fortify Baltimore's depth at cornerback. Starting cornerback Marcus Peters is questionable to play, dealing with a quad issue that left him limited in Thursday's practice and sidelined Friday.

Copeland signed with the Ravens last month and registered a sack and three tackles in two games. The Sykesville native played 39% of the defensive snaps Week 3 against New England and 11% of the defensive snaps Week 4 against the Bills. Copeland could see action backing up Odafe Oweh and Jason Pierre-Paul, with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) ruled out for the second straight game.

