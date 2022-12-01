Gameday Threads: Ravens Going Dark at Home Again

It's not all-black, but the Ravens will go back to one of their darker, and most successful, uniforms for a key home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and black pants for the Week 13 game at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens wore this combination one other time so far this season in a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore has an all-time winning percentage of .774 in the purple/black combo, which is just barely behind the all-black look (.783 winning percentage).