Gameday Threads: Ravens Going Dark at Home Again

Dec 01, 2022 at 11:18 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

It's not all-black, but the Ravens will go back to one of their darker, and most successful, uniforms for a key home game against the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and black pants for the Week 13 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens wore this combination one other time so far this season in a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore has an all-time winning percentage of .774 in the purple/black combo, which is just barely behind the all-black look (.783 winning percentage).

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey Return to Practice

Marlon Humphrey (ankle) is back at practice but Marcus Peters is not.

news

Odafe Oweh Keeps Grinding Even Though the Sacks Aren't Adding Up

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh says his quiet season has been 'discouraging' but is keeping his head down and trusting the process.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (7-4) host the Broncos (3-8) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Late for Work 12/1: Marcus Peters Opens Up About Self-Doubt, His Future, and More

A writer for The Athletic is not confident in the Ravens' chances in the postseason. The Ravens select a deep-threat wide receiver and elusive running back in separate mock drafts. Former Raven Trent Dilfer is named UAB head coach.

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Contacted by Stanford About Head Coach Opening

David Ojabo is 'getting close' to making debut. John Harbaugh will have mixed emotions coaching against Jerry Rosburg. Broderick Washington discusses Brandon Williams joining the Chiefs.

news

Lamar Jackson Limited By Quad Injury at Practice

The Ravens quarterback has a new injury designation before Sunday's Week 13 game against the Broncos.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Likely Return to Practice

Marlon Humphrey was not on the field early Wednesday. Marcus Williams was catching passes with both hands.

news

Mailbag: What's the Ravens' Biggest Issue to Fix?

Will the Ravens speed up their play-calling? Will Baltimore sign Odell Beckham Jr. or T.Y. Hilton? What happens when Charlie Kolar is ready to return?

news

Ravens Bring Back WR Shemar Bridges to Practice Squad

Wide receiver Shemar Bridges, who had a strong training camp and preseason with the Ravens, has been signed to the practice squad.

news

J.K. Dobbins Returns To Practice

Third-year running back J.K. Dobbins, who underwent a knee procedure in late October, was designated for return to practice Wednesday.

news

Late for Work 11/30: Ravens' Play Clock Issues Not New, But They've Gotten Worse This Season

Putting the loss to the Jaguars in perspective. Brian Baldinger says DeSean Jackson is 'still as fast as anybody in the league.'

