Gameday Threads: Ravens Announce Uniforms for Season Opener

Head Coach Jesse Minter and some of the Ravens' rookies won't be the only ones making their NFL debuts against the Colts on Sunday.
The Ravens will also debut part of "The Next Flight" uniform collection in Indianapolis with their first jersey combination of the season, which will feature a black helmet, white jersey, and black pants.
The Ravens are 42-57 all-time when wearing white jerseys and black pants. Their last game in that combination came in last season's finale in Pittsburgh. But this time, the uniform has a different look and will hopefully be a part of a different result.