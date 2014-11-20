Ravens Unscripted: Week 12 vs. Saints

Host and "Voice of the Ravens" Gerry Sandusky, Comcast SportsNet's Brent Harris, and Baltimore Ravens digital media team members Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing tackle the latest headlines and hottest topics. Fans are asked to weigh in using social media. Ravens Unscripted, presented by AAA, is broadcast Thursdays at 5 or 11:30 p.m. on Comcast SportsNet, and 7 p.m. on MeTV Baltimore. Mobile users tap "View in browser" at the top of the page to watch.
50 Words or Less: Where the Ravens Stand Entering Kickoff Week
The Ravens have the pieces to mask a Marlon Humphrey absence early on. One of the most important parts of training camp and preseason came to fruition. The most difficult 2023 season prediction to make.
Eric DeCosta Says J.K. Dobbins 'Wants to Be Here, We Want Him Here'
Eric DeCosta loves Lamar Jackson's mindset heading into the season. The Ravens like having three-deep strength at quarterback. DeCosta is grateful none of the cornerback injuries have been 'catastrophic.'
Justin Tucker Wants to Kick 'Until the Wheels Fall Off'
While several other teams around the league made kicker changes at the end of training camp, the Ravens are once again rock solid with Justin Tucker.
Late for Work: Zay Flowers Videos Exemplify Ravens' Chemistry
A Sports Illustrated writer is not high on the Ravens' skill position players. Odell Beckham Jr. can be another 'security blanket' for Lamar Jackson. Kyle Hamilton is named the Ravens' leading candidate to make his first Pro Bowl.
Ravens Add One More, Practice Squad Now Full
The Ravens added defensive tackle Bravvion Roy to their practice squad Thursday.
Ravens Bring Back Josh Johnson, Brent Urban, Kevon Seymour; Send Three to Injured Reserve
The Ravens have signed three players to the 53-man roster while placing Keaton Mitchell, Malik Hamm and Pepe Williams on injured reserve.
Ravens Mourn the Passing of Gil Brandt
Head Coach John Harbaugh issued a statement on the passing of NFL icon Gil Brandt.
Cover Story: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants His Son to Watch Him Shine
Odell Beckham Jr. has fame, fortune, and a Super Bowl ring. But being a father has given him new motivation to produce an electrifying season.
Ronald Darby Is Confident After Fast Recovery From Knee Injury
New Ravens CB Ronald Darby said he's picking up the defense fast and doesn't have any doubt in his surgically-repaired knee.
Late for Work: Odell Beckham Jr. to John Harbaugh: 'You Run a World Class Operation'
An ESPN pundit likes Zay Flowers' chances of being Offensive Rookie of the Year. Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson are No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's coach-quarterback duo rankings. The Ravens crack the top 10 'triplets' rankings.
Arthur Maulet Has Steelers Games 'Circled on My Calendar for Sure'
Ben Cleveland's improvement secured his roster spot. John Harbaugh discusses the practice squad and the strategy that goes into building it. Tylan Wallace sweated out making the 53-man roster sitting in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.