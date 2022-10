Host and "Voice of the Ravens" Gerry Sandusky, Ravens Sr. Vice President of Community and Public Relations Kevin Byrne, and Baltimore Ravens digital media team members Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing tackle the latest headlines and hottest topics. Fans are asked to weigh in using social media. Ravens Unscripted, presented by AAA, is broadcast Thursdays at 5 or 11:30 p.m. on Comcast SportsNet, and 7 p.m. on MeTV Baltimore.