Ravens Unveiling New Band Uniforms at Home Opener

1984-1995: The Baltimore Colts' Band, Inc. continues to operate without a football team. the band performs at 30 NFL football games, 23 CFL games and had the honor of performing at the 1991 Pro Football Hall of Fame game receiving the first standing ovation for a halftime band in Pro football Hall of Fame history.

The Colts' Band joins forces with Maryland Governor William Donald Schaefer in fighting for two new stadiums for the Orioles and an NFL franchise in Baltimore. The band appeared on the front steps of the Maryland State House in 1987 to do a concert in support and belief in the stadium project. Governor Schaefer makes the statement "The Colts' Band made the difference and turned the tide in winning the vote for the new stadium complex".