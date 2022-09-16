Ravens Unveiling New Band Uniforms at Home Opener

Sep 16, 2022 at 01:08 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091622-Band
Baltimore Ravens Photos

Fashion changes with the seasons, but "seasons" has a much different meaning in the NFL.

Baltimore's Marching Ravens haven't had a new look since the 2008 season. That changes this Sunday, as the Marching Ravens will debut new uniforms at the M&T Bank Stadium home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

It will be the ninth different uniform since 1947, when the Baltimore Colts' Marching Band was founded. Band uniforms usually last about 7-8 years, said President John Ziemann, but the Ravens take such good care of theirs that they've held up much longer.

About six years ago, a committee began conversations to work on the new uniforms, but COVID slowed down the process. Now the uniforms are ready, and the Marching Ravens couldn't be more excited to debut them.

"The Ravens felt it was time for a change and upgrade," Ziemann said. "We wanted to make sure we got it right – and we did. They look great."

The uniforms have a much more modern look. The biggest difference that fans will notice is the incorporation of the Maryland flag with the Ravens' colors.

The uniforms were once again designed and produced by Stanbury Uniforms, who Ziemann called "the best in the world." It's the fifth time they've made the Marching Ravens' uniforms.

Celebrating 75 Years of Baltimore’s Marching Ravens

Look through key points in the history of the "Band that Wouldn't Die." The Marching Ravens celebrate their 75th year in operation this season, dating back to 1947 as the original Colt's Marching Band and playing for several years without a team in Baltimore.

1947: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band is founded on September 7th. The Miami Seahawks of the All-America Conference relocate to Baltimore to become the original Baltimore Colts. The team colors are silver and green.
1 / 19

1947: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band is founded on September 7th. The Miami Seahawks of the All-America Conference relocate to Baltimore to become the original Baltimore Colts. The team colors are silver and green.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1950: The All-America Conference Colts join the National Football League. Following the 1950 NFL season, the Colts football team folds.
2 / 19

1950: The All-America Conference Colts join the National Football League. Following the 1950 NFL season, the Colts football team folds.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1951-1952: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band continues to operate without a football team promoting Baltimore back into the NFL.
3 / 19

1951-1952: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band continues to operate without a football team promoting Baltimore back into the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1953: The NFL's Dallas Texans relocate to Baltimore and assume the name Baltimore Colts. The blue and white colors of the new colts are the former colors of the Texans. The band is adopted by the new team.
4 / 19

1953: The NFL's Dallas Texans relocate to Baltimore and assume the name Baltimore Colts. The blue and white colors of the new colts are the former colors of the Texans. The band is adopted by the new team.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1953-1983: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band represents the Baltimore colts of the National Football League.
5 / 19

1953-1983: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band represents the Baltimore colts of the National Football League.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1963-1993: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band served as The Official Preakness Band, the middle jewel of the triple crown in horse racing.
6 / 19

1963-1993: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band served as The Official Preakness Band, the middle jewel of the triple crown in horse racing.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1963: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band was the first music unit to be represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the presentation of their 1947 Bass Drum. In years to come, artifacts, not only from the Colts' Band, but also from Baltimore's Marching Ravens were donated to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame.
7 / 19

1963: The Baltimore Colts' Marching Band was the first music unit to be represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the presentation of their 1947 Bass Drum. In years to come, artifacts, not only from the Colts' Band, but also from Baltimore's Marching Ravens were donated to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1984-1995: The Baltimore Colts' Band, Inc. continues to operate without a football team. the band performs at 30 NFL football games, 23 CFL games and had the honor of performing at the 1991 Pro Football Hall of Fame game receiving the first standing ovation for a halftime band in Pro football Hall of Fame history.  The Colts' Band joins forces with Maryland Governor William Donald Schaefer in fighting for two new stadiums for the Orioles and an NFL franchise in Baltimore. The band appeared on the front steps of the Maryland State House in 1987 to do a concert in support and belief in the stadium project. Governor Schaefer makes the statement "The Colts' Band made the difference and turned the tide in winning the vote for the new stadium complex".
8 / 19

1984-1995: The Baltimore Colts' Band, Inc. continues to operate without a football team. the band performs at 30 NFL football games, 23 CFL games and had the honor of performing at the 1991 Pro Football Hall of Fame game receiving the first standing ovation for a halftime band in Pro football Hall of Fame history.

The Colts' Band joins forces with Maryland Governor William Donald Schaefer in fighting for two new stadiums for the Orioles and an NFL franchise in Baltimore. The band appeared on the front steps of the Maryland State House in 1987 to do a concert in support and belief in the stadium project. Governor Schaefer makes the statement "The Colts' Band made the difference and turned the tide in winning the vote for the new stadium complex".

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1996: Art Modell moves his NFL franchise from Cleveland to Baltimore. The team is renamed the Ravens. The new colors are purple and black.
9 / 19

1996: Art Modell moves his NFL franchise from Cleveland to Baltimore. The team is renamed the Ravens. The new colors are purple and black.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1997: On September 7, the Baltimore Colts' Band celebrates its 50th anniversary at halftime of the Ravens-Bengals game.
10 / 19

1997: On September 7, the Baltimore Colts' Band celebrates its 50th anniversary at halftime of the Ravens-Bengals game.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
1998: The Baltimore Colts' Band performs for the final time on July 11th in a parade marking the opening of the ESPN Zone at the Baltimore Inner Harbor.  Baltimore's Marching Ravens debuts on August 8th at the opening of the new football stadium at Camden Yards for the Ravens-Bears preseason game.
11 / 19

1998: The Baltimore Colts' Band performs for the final time on July 11th in a parade marking the opening of the ESPN Zone at the Baltimore Inner Harbor.

Baltimore's Marching Ravens debuts on August 8th at the opening of the new football stadium at Camden Yards for the Ravens-Bears preseason game.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
2000-2001: An incredible season concludes for the Baltimore's Marching Ravens. The season includes performances with the world famous Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the inauguration of President George W. Bush, and the victory parade for the Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens.
12 / 19

2000-2001: An incredible season concludes for the Baltimore's Marching Ravens. The season includes performances with the world famous Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the inauguration of President George W. Bush, and the victory parade for the Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
2002: The Marching Ravens performed at the Navy/Notre Dame game at Ravens Stadium.
13 / 19

2002: The Marching Ravens performed at the Navy/Notre Dame game at Ravens Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
2007: The Marching Ravens had the honor of performing in the world's most famous parade, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing for millions of spectators in New York City and a worldwide broadcast audience.
14 / 19

2007: The Marching Ravens had the honor of performing in the world's most famous parade, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing for millions of spectators in New York City and a worldwide broadcast audience.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
2009: The Marching Ravens were presented with the Special Olympics of Maryland's "Be a Fan" Award at the 2009 Summer Games at Towson University for demonstrating its commitment to the athletics of the Special Olympics throughout 25 years of service.  Oscar winning movie director, Barry Levinson, produced an ESPN "30 for 30" on the Baltimore Colts' Marching Band.. Focused on how the band continued to march and perform throughout the NFL despite losing the team in Baltimore. Also showing how the band played a major part in bringing football back to Baltimore and the transition into the Marching Ravens. Sports Illustrated named this episode the best of the series.
15 / 19

2009: The Marching Ravens were presented with the Special Olympics of Maryland's "Be a Fan" Award at the 2009 Summer Games at Towson University for demonstrating its commitment to the athletics of the Special Olympics throughout 25 years of service.

Oscar winning movie director, Barry Levinson, produced an ESPN "30 for 30" on the Baltimore Colts' Marching Band.. Focused on how the band continued to march and perform throughout the NFL despite losing the team in Baltimore. Also showing how the band played a major part in bringing football back to Baltimore and the transition into the Marching Ravens. Sports Illustrated named this episode the best of the series.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
2017: A contingent of Baltimore's Marching Ravens traveled to London to promote and perform at the Ravens-Jaguars game. The Travel Channel put out a worldwide poll on 15 bucket list experiences for football fans from college to the pros. Baltimore's Marching Ravens was 8 out of 15 beating out the Super Bowl.
16 / 19

2017: A contingent of Baltimore's Marching Ravens traveled to London to promote and perform at the Ravens-Jaguars game.

The Travel Channel put out a worldwide poll on 15 bucket list experiences for football fans from college to the pros. Baltimore's Marching Ravens was 8 out of 15 beating out the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
2018: Baltimore's Marching Ravens Percussion Line performed at halftime for the Pro-Football Hall of Fame Game. The full membership of Baltimore's Marching Ravens escorted Hall of Fame inductee Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Parade.
17 / 19

2018: Baltimore's Marching Ravens Percussion Line performed at halftime for the Pro-Football Hall of Fame Game. The full membership of Baltimore's Marching Ravens escorted Hall of Fame inductee Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Parade.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
2019: Baltimore's Marching Ravens escorted Hall of Fame Ed Reed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame parade.
18 / 19

2019: Baltimore's Marching Ravens escorted Hall of Fame Ed Reed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame parade.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
2022: Baltimore's Marching Ravens reveal their new uniform.
19 / 19

2022: Baltimore's Marching Ravens reveal their new uniform.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"As we travel to other states, one thing that is very evident in Maryland is the state flag," said Stanbury Uniform's Mike Pearson. "The second thing that's very evident is the Baltimore Ravens logo everywhere. So incorporating those two things, everybody was in agreement, and I think it makes it very unique. I think the design is stunning."

The team surprised the band, which caps at 135 musicians, a few months ago with an unveiling, with Entertainment Marketing Manager Tory Nymick wearing the new threads.

"You could hear the gasp," Ziemann said. "Tory ran out and ran around the band slapping hands and they all went nuts."

The band members also got to keep their old uniforms, a keepsake for a historic marching band. The Baltimore Marching Ravens are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and their story is immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Baltimore's Marching Ravens is the largest musical organization associated with the NFL.

Fans can always check out the band before games. They play a concert an hour ½ before every kickoff outside of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Sunday's halftime show will be the Baltimore Marching Ravens playing with a Foo Fighters theme. The band is also always available for appearance requests.

new_band_unis_04
Baltimore Ravens Photos
new_band_unis_05
Baltimore Ravens Photos
new_band_unis_08
Baltimore Ravens Photos
new_band_unis_07
Baltimore Ravens Photos

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins

J.K. Dobbins is hopeful to make his debut. Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey questionable. Ronnie Stanley is doubtful.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Hopes to Return vs. Dolphins

Patrick Mekari's versatility remains crucial to Baltimore's offensive line. Head Coach John Harbaugh says Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams are ready for extended playing time. Rise and Conquer won't be at home games this year.

news

Ravens Bring Back Mascots Edgar and Allan

Edgar and Allan were retired after the 2008 season. Now they're coming back for one year only 14 years later.

news

Late for Work 9/16: What Pundits Expect in Ravens' Home Opener vs. Dolphins

Majority of pundits predict Baltimore will prevail over Miami by handling the blitz better and getting after Tua Tagovailoa up front.

news

Pundit Picks: Expect a Nailbiter in Ravens vs. Dolphins

Here's who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Confident in Their Cornerback Depth Despite Injuries

Greg Roman prepares for the Dolphins' blitz packages and more. Baltimore's offense wants to avoid being rushed by the play clock. Odafe Oweh knows he may see more double-teams this season.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Marcus Peters, Travis Jones Practice Fully

The Ravens could get their ball-hawking cornerback on the field for a tough matchup against two top Dolphins receivers.

news

Patrick Queen's Year 3 Starts Impressively

Determined to be an every-down linebacker, Patrick Queen wants to build off his strong performance in Week 1.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Double Down on Uniform

The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and white pants for the second week in a row.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

Here's how fans can follow all the action when the Ravens host the Dolphins on Sunday.

news

Late for Work 9/15: Ravens Reportedly Sweeten Chuck Clark's Contract

A Dolphins beat writer says the Ravens' offensive line could be in trouble in Sunday's game. Lamar Jackson rises in QB rankings.

Find Tickets
Advertising