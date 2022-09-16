Ravens Unveiling New Band Uniforms at Home Opener

Fashion changes with the seasons, but "seasons" has a much different meaning in the NFL.
Baltimore's Marching Ravens haven't had a new look since the 2008 season. That changes this Sunday, as the Marching Ravens will debut new uniforms at the M&T Bank Stadium home opener against the Miami Dolphins.
It will be the ninth different uniform since 1947, when the Baltimore Colts' Marching Band was founded. Band uniforms usually last about 7-8 years, said President John Ziemann, but the Ravens take such good care of theirs that they've held up much longer.
About six years ago, a committee began conversations to work on the new uniforms, but COVID slowed down the process. Now the uniforms are ready, and the Marching Ravens couldn't be more excited to debut them.
"The Ravens felt it was time for a change and upgrade," Ziemann said. "We wanted to make sure we got it right – and we did. They look great."
The uniforms have a much more modern look. The biggest difference that fans will notice is the incorporation of the Maryland flag with the Ravens' colors.
The uniforms were once again designed and produced by Stanbury Uniforms, who Ziemann called "the best in the world." It's the fifth time they've made the Marching Ravens' uniforms.
Look through key points in the history of the "Band that Wouldn't Die." The Marching Ravens celebrate their 75th year in operation this season, dating back to 1947 as the original Colt's Marching Band and playing for several years without a team in Baltimore.
"As we travel to other states, one thing that is very evident in Maryland is the state flag," said Stanbury Uniform's Mike Pearson. "The second thing that's very evident is the Baltimore Ravens logo everywhere. So incorporating those two things, everybody was in agreement, and I think it makes it very unique. I think the design is stunning."
The team surprised the band, which caps at 135 musicians, a few months ago with an unveiling, with Entertainment Marketing Manager Tory Nymick wearing the new threads.
"You could hear the gasp," Ziemann said. "Tory ran out and ran around the band slapping hands and they all went nuts."
The band members also got to keep their old uniforms, a keepsake for a historic marching band. The Baltimore Marching Ravens are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and their story is immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Baltimore's Marching Ravens is the largest musical organization associated with the NFL.
Fans can always check out the band before games. They play a concert an hour ½ before every kickoff outside of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Sunday's halftime show will be the Baltimore Marching Ravens playing with a Foo Fighters theme. The band is also always available for appearance requests.