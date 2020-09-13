Ravens' Upgraded Defense Is Lights Out in Week 1

Baltimore still had its hands full with the Browns' rushing attack early, as a couple of runs broke out along the right edge. It looked like Campbell was late getting onto the field for one. The Browns finished with 138 rushing yards on the day.

"We gave up more rushing yards than we wanted to. Our guys are not going to be happy about that," Harbaugh said. "I already know they're not, because I've seen them, and that's how they feel about it. But those are two excellent [running] backs. They see the field. They make great cuts. The offensive line is very adapted to running that scheme."