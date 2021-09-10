Ravens Vow Injuries Won't Defeat Them

The Ravens still have one of the NFL's deepest rosters, led by Lamar Jackson, one of the game's most dynamic players. But some unexpected candidates will be thrust into prominent roles.

Ty'Son Williams, who entered training camp fighting just to make the roster, is now the lead running back and will play his first regular-season game in the spotlight of Monday Night Football. Latavius Murray, who was the No. 2 running back with the New Orleans Saints just a few weeks ago, is expected to play in Monday night's game after being signed Friday and participating in his first practice.

It's going to take a collective effort by the coaches, players and front office to find recipes for success featuring several new ingredients. It's a challenge they're up for. Head Coach John Harbaugh can draw from many experiences during his 13 seasons in Baltimore, situations where his teams responded positively when hit with adversity. This is another test, but he firmly believes the Ravens have what it takes to pass it.