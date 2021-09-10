Ravens Sign Running Back Latavius Murray

Sep 10, 2021
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091021-Murray
Tyler Kaufman/AP Photos
RB Latavius Murray

The Ravens have signed Latavius Murray as the latest addition to their running back room after Gus Edwards' reported season-ending injury during Thursday's practice.

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the move Friday, which is reportedly a one-year deal.

A former Pro Bowl (2015) running back, Murray averaged a career-best 4.5 yards per carry last season and gained 656 yards with four touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints' No. 2 back behind Alvin Kamara. Murray also caught 23 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown, and he's a capable receiver out of the backfield with 186 career receptions.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound veteran is a physical downhill runner who excels in getting yards after contact, similar to Edwards.

"I think his style is a great fit," Harbaugh said. "His style fits what we do. You've seen our offense. I think you can picture him pretty easily in that offense."

The 31-year-old Murray played 15 games last season and has played in at least 14 games in all of his seven NFL seasons.

He was cut by the Saints last week, reportedly after refusing a pay cut, but participated in training camp and could be activated for Monday night's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Baltimore's running back room has changed dramatically in the past 12 days after season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill. Le'Veon Bell was signed to the practice squad Wednesday, Trenton Cannon was added to the 53-man roster and Baltimore signed Devonta Freeman to the practice squad.

