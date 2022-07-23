Ravens Waive Cornerback Iman Marshall

The Ravens waived cornerback Iman Marshall Saturday.

Marshall was a fourth-round pick in 2019 who has been plagued by injuries during his career. He hasn't played either of the past two seasons.

The USC product spent much of his rookie year on injured reserve. He was activated late in the season, played in three games and made one tackle.

Marshall suffered a torn ACL midway through training camp in 2020. He returned for some of training camp last year but was placed back on injured reserve and missed all of 2021.