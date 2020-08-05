Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 04:00 PM

Ravens Waive Rookie Tight End Jacob Breeland

Ryan Mink

The Ravens have waived undrafted rookie tight end Jacob Breeland with the non-football injury designation.

Breeland is trying to come back from a season-ending knee injury suffered last season on Oct. 11. He was off to a hot start with six touchdowns in Oregon's first six games.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made rehab more difficult this offseason for rookies because they were not permitted in team facilities.

The Ravens also have undrafted rookie tight end Eli Wolf and signed veteran Jerell Adams this week. They, along with Charles Scarff, will compete for the third tight end spot behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

Breeland had already been placed on the reserve non-football injury list when players began reporting to the Under Armour Performance Center for training camp and it looked doubtful that he would be able to play this season.

Undrafted defensive back Nigel Warrior has been moved to the active roster.

