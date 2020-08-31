Ravens Waive Three Players, Place One on IR as Roster Trimming Begins

Aug 31, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

083120-Players-Waived
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Michael Dereus

The Ravens waived three undrafted rookies and placed another player on injured reserve Monday afternoon as roster trimming begins around the NFL.

Baltimore waived defensive end John Daka (James Madison), wide receiver Michael Dereus (Georgetown), and center Sean Pollard (Clemson). The Ravens also placed wide receiver DeAndrew White on IR.

All teams must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

At wide receiver, the Ravens have five spots secured with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin, Willie Snead IV and rookie draft picks Devin Duvernay and James Proche II. Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott, and undrafted rookie Jaylon Moore are competing for likely one more spot. The Ravens signed White on Aug. 25.

At center, the Ravens already have veteran Matt Skura, who has been ramping up his work as he returns from a season-ending knee injury. Patrick Mekari stepped in well last year and has done the same in training camp, and there are other options as well as multiple players have position flexibility.

Baltimore is deep on the defensive line after the additions of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, as well as adding two draft picks in Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. The Ravens have undrafted rookies Marcus Willoughby and Chauncey Rivers at outside linebacker, as well as first-year player Aaron Adeoye.

