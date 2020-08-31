Ravens Waive Three Players, Place One on IR as Roster Trimming Begins

The Ravens waived three undrafted rookies and placed another player on injured reserve Monday afternoon as roster trimming begins around the NFL.

Baltimore waived defensive end John Daka (James Madison), wide receiver Michael Dereus (Georgetown), and center Sean Pollard (Clemson). The Ravens also placed wide receiver DeAndrew White on IR.

All teams must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

At wide receiver, the Ravens have five spots secured with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin, Willie Snead IV and rookie draft picks Devin Duvernay and James Proche II. Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott, and undrafted rookie Jaylon Moore are competing for likely one more spot. The Ravens signed White on Aug. 25.

At center, the Ravens already have veteran Matt Skura, who has been ramping up his work as he returns from a season-ending knee injury. Patrick Mekari stepped in well last year and has done the same in training camp, and there are other options as well as multiple players have position flexibility.