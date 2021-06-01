Ravens Waive Two Injured Undrafted Rookies

The Ravens waived/injured two undrafted rookies on Monday: defensive tackle Xavier Kelly and wide receiver Donte Sylencieux.
Kelly spent three seasons at Clemson where he was part of the Tigers' 2018 national championship team. He totaled 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks at Clemson before playing as a graduate transfer at Arkansas in 2020 where he had 8 tackles and 1 sack.
Sylencieux was Lamar Jackson's favorite target when they were teammates at Boynton Beach (Fla.) High School. He played in 21 games during a three-year (2018-20) career at Graceland University, totaling 59 receptions for 1,211 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also Graceland's kick returner for two years.