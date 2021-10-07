Ravens Wearing a Rare Uniform Combination for 'Monday Night Football'

The Ravens are breaking out a rare uniform combination for "Monday Night Football" versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Baltimore will wear their black jerseys and purple pants. They have donned that combo only once before in franchise history and it was a very exciting night.
On Dec. 30, 2018, the Ravens took on the Cleveland Browns with the division crown on the line. Baltimore held on for a 26-24 victory with C.J. Mosley make a game-sealing interception on the Browns' final drive.
Lamar Jackson ran for two touchdowns in the game and nearly had a third but fumbled on a goal-line hit.
The black jerseys and purple pants are popular, to say the least. What's your favorite combo?