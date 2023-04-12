Mailbag: How Will Ravens Address Wide Receiver in the Draft Now?

Mink: A lot of questions this week about how the Odell Beckham Jr. addition impacts the Ravens' draft strategy at wide receiver.

I do not believe that it eliminates the possibility of a first-round wide receiver. It's a one-year deal for Beckham. Devin Duvernay is entering the final year of his contract. If projecting the roster out to 2024, the Ravens could still be very much in need of a wide receiver. Plus, I think they are very dedicated to upgrading the wide receiver room in a major way this offseason. They've already done that with the veteran additions of Beckham and Nelson Agholor, and a first-round rookie would put it over the top. With veteran starters already on the team, that player could be an X-factor wrinkle in the offense, and not come in with too much weight on their shoulders immediately. Then they could step into a starting role next year.

However, as it stands now, the addition of OBJ does move cornerback clearly ahead of wide receiver on my biggest Ravens needs list. Maybe the Ravens sign a veteran or bring back Marcus Peters before the draft to give them even more draft flexibility, but as it stands now, they clearly need to add a significant piece at that position, which makes a first-round corner seem even more likely.