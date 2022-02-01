Ravens Will 'Turn Over Every Stone' on Injury Prevention and Rehab

Harbaugh said he already met with his performance team, led by Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders, a couple weeks ago to start working out solutions.

"We sat in there for four hours and went over every aspect of what we're doing and what we can do on the football side to try to improve that – from practice schedules, from training camp schedules, from OTAs, from how we train, from how we condition, even how we do our team, all of our modeling in terms of loads and things like that in our team periods and in our individual periods," Harbaugh said. "I mean, man, we're going to look at everything, and we're going to change a lot.

"I'm already drawing up practice schedules, and we're putting them into models for loads and things like that to do everything we can do to make sure that we come through as strong as we can be and ready to attack the season when the season starts. So, we're not going to just take it and say it's OK. Something has to be fixed."

The other injury front is rehabilitation, and that didn't go as well as hoped this season either. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was expected to be back to full strength by the start of the year following his 2020 ankle injury, but he played in one game and then shut it down and got another surgery.

Tight end Nick Boyle's return was delayed after last year's major knee injury. He only played in five games and was never totally right.

Harbaugh said he's "hopeful" that all the players who suffered season-ending injuries, including outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles) in the final game, would be ready to play at the start of next season. But there's still a lot of rehab to be done.