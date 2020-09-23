Ravens Wish John Harbaugh a Happy Birthday With Prank T-Shirts

Head Coach John Harbaugh Celebrates His Birthday At Practice

You know you're loved when your players can make fun of you.

Head Coach John Harbaugh turned 57 years old Wednesday and his players surprised him with hilarious T-shirts of him screaming on the sideline. They wore them out to practice, and of course gave one to Harbs to wear as well.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III had the honor of giving Harbaugh his "gift," which got a big laugh from the reigning NFL Coach of the Year. A bunch of players were wearing them, including Lamar Jackson, Matthew Judon, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams.

"Alright, I'll put it on!" Harbaugh said.

The shirts came from a company called ShirtFaced, which was started by a former Ravens intern. The company's co-founder, John Wolfe, sent the photo of Harbs to a few players. The company got some exposure last year during the NFC Championship with George Kittle wearing a T-shirt of a shirtless Jimmy Garopollo.

Way to be a good sport, Coach. And happy birthday!

