Late for Work 1/27: Ray Lewis Says Ravens Need to Give Lamar Jackson More Weapons

Marlon Humphrey, Isaiah Likely Among Recipients of Baltimore Sun's Ravens Superlatives

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker handed out his Ravens superlatives for the 2022 season. Here are a handful of them:

Most Valuable Raven: CB Marlon Humphrey

"Humphrey would be a delight to coach. He's not the No. 1 cover cornerback in the league, but he's in the top tier. He shifts seamlessly to the slot whenever asked. He tackles with aplomb, forced four turnovers this season and even added three sacks. He always shows up in terrific condition and rarely misses a practice. The Ravens extended him for almost $100 million to be one of their cornerstones, and he was just that in 2022. As they try to build an even nastier defense for 2023, with [Roquan] Smith now locked up on a five-year extension, they will know they can count on Humphrey."

Most missed: WR Rashod Bateman

"Bateman saw his last action in the eighth game of the season. Not coincidentally, the Ravens' top stretch as a passing team coincided with the second-year wide receiver's only string of healthy games. Bateman needs to become a more reliable target, but he averaged 19 yards per catch, offering a glimpse of how potent he might become, especially if a new offensive coordinator tunes up the team's aerial attack. Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman has recovered from his Lisfranc injury enough to resume running at full speed sometime soon, so he should have several healthy months to ramp up for training camp."

Sleeping giant: TE Isaiah Likely

"Likely would be the first to say he kept himself off the field with dropped passes and other mental lapses. But when the Ravens needed their rookie tight end to step in for an injured or resting Mark Andrews, he reminded us why he was the star of training camp …. Likely beats linebackers and safeties downfield, makes acrobatic grabs against tight coverage and fights for yards after the catch. Given their paucity of pass-catching talent, the Ravens need to find ways to unlock his production when he's on the field with Andrews, even if that means lining him up in sports typically occupied by wide receivers. Likely vowed to come back as a more consistent receiver, but the Ravens need to do their part by feeding him in his second season."

Best individual game: Lamar Jackson's five-touchdown evisceration of the Patriots

"He had thrown for 318 yards and three touchdowns in the home opener only to watch the Miami Dolphins wipe away his great work with a 28-3 fourth quarter. He and the Ravens needed to get back on track against a Patriots defense that would finish the season third in Football Outsiders' DVOA. Well, the Patriots found no answer for Jackson, who threw for 218 yards and a season-high four touchdowns and added 107 rushing yards on 11 carries. He scored on a 9-yard keeper with three minutes left in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. At that moment, fleeting as it turned out, he appeared ready to chase a second MVP award."

Baltimore 'Could Be an Ideal Landing Spot' for Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Could the Ravens' next offensive coordinator be standing on the sideline during Sunday's AFC Championship Game?

Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy reportedly "is firmly on the Ravens radar" and Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson believes Baltimore can offer him "a career-defining opportunity."

"Bieniemy has met with more than half a dozen teams for NFL head-coaching interviews in recent years, but he has seemingly never become a finalist for a job," Johnson wrote. "While there are a variety of reports offering different rationales for why he still isn't an NFL head coach, one of the most common is league executives tying the Chiefs' success entirely to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

"Baltimore could be an ideal landing spot for Bieniemy. He receives glowing reviews from Mahomes and that recommendation could go a long way with Jackson. The Ravens also boast one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, which would make life easier for their next offensive coordinator."

Bieniemy, 53, has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018, guiding one of the league's most prolific units.