Rumor Mill: Ravens Offensive Coordinator Search

Head Coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens are in the process of finding their next offensive coordinator after Greg Roman left to pursue other opportunities.
Here are the latest reports on the search:
Ravens Request Interview With Rams' Zac Robinson
Robinson, 36, is the Los Angeles Rams' pass game coordinator/QBs coach after working his way up Sean McVay's coaching staff since 2019. Robinson is a former NFL quarterback, a seventh-round pick of the Patriots' in 2010 after a college career at Oklahoma State. He last played for the Bengals from 2011-2013. The Rams have had one of the league's top passing attack ATTACKS in recent seasons, although it struggled more in 2022 after injuries to quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Ravens Request Interview With Browns' Chad O'Shea
O'Shea, 50, is the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator of the Browns, a position he's held since 2020. He was the Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator in 2019 and previously an offensive assistant in New England, Minnesota, and Kansas City in the NFL. He's spent the majority of his career as the Patriots' wide receivers coach (2009-2018) and won three Super Bowl titles.
Ravens Request Interview With Seahawks' Dave Canales
Canales, 41, was the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach this past season, helping Geno Smith have a resurgent career year. He was also the team's passing game coordinator for two years and coached the team's wide receivers from 2018-2019.
Ravens Request Interview With Vikings' Brian Angelichio
Angelichio, 50, was the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach of the Vikings last season. Prior to that, he was the tight ends coach in Carolina, Washington, Green Bay, Cleveland and Tampa Bay. The Vikings ranked sixth in the NFL in passing yards per game this season.
Frank Reich, Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich 'Firmly on Ravens Radar'
Reich, 61, was the Colts' head coach for the past five years before being fired midway through this season. Before that, he was an offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win Super Bowl LII, and Chargers (2014-2015). He's a former NFL quarterback and Terp who played from 1985-1998.
Bieniemy, 53, has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018, guiding one of the league's most prolific units alongside Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes behind center. Bieniemy has interviewed for numerous head coaching jobs in recent offseasons. He was an NFL running back and former second-round pick who played from 1991-1999.
Leftwich, 43, has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator the past four years and helped them win Super Bowl LV with Tom Brady. Leftwich was let go this offseason after the Bucs had more struggles on offense. He is also a former NFL quarterback, a first-round pick in 2003 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who played through the 2012 season.