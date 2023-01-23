Rumor Mill: Ravens Offensive Coordinator Search

Reich, 61, was the Colts' head coach for the past five years before being fired midway through this season. Before that, he was an offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win Super Bowl LII, and Chargers (2014-2015). He's a former NFL quarterback and Terp who played from 1985-1998.

Bieniemy, 53, has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018, guiding one of the league's most prolific units alongside Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes behind center. Bieniemy has interviewed for numerous head coaching jobs in recent offseasons. He was an NFL running back and former second-round pick who played from 1991-1999.