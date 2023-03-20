Presented by

Around the AFC North: Recapping Foes' Free Agency Gains and Losses

Mar 20, 2023 at 01:20 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032023-Brown
Gregory Trott/AP Photos
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown (57) blocks during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Here's a roundup of moves made by Baltimore's divisional rivals during the first week of free agency as of Monday morning, March 20:

Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown Jr. Brings Major Presence to Protect Joe Burrow's Blindside

Players gained: LT Orlando Brown Jr.; S Nick Scott; G Cody Ford

Players lost: S Jessie Bates (Falcons); S Vonn Bell (Panthers); TE Hayden Hurst (Panthers); RB Sammy Perine (Broncos)

Overview: Brown gives Cincinnati a four-time Pro Bowler in his prime (26 years) to protect Joe Burrow's blindside. His four-year, $64 million deal reportedly includes a huge signing bonus. However, it is frontloaded to give the Bengals more cap flexibility in future seasons.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Brown will move to the AFC North and face the Ravens twice per year. Brown still has many ties to Baltimore, the franchise that drafted him in 2018 and that his late father, Orlando Brown Sr., played for. His presence will add another layer to a Bengals-Ravens rivalry that is already intense.

The departures of Bates and Bell were expected, but Cincinnati traded for Scott on Saturday, and he will be expected to start with Dax Hill (brother of Ravens running back Justice Hill) as the Bengals’ new safety tandem next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Guard Isaac Seumolo Signed to Fortify Offensive Line

Players gained: G Isaac Seumolo, LB Cole Holcomb, CB Patrick Peterson, G Nate Herbig, OLB Elandon Roberts

Players lost: CB Cameron Sutton (Lions), LB Robert Spillane (Raiders), OLB Malik Reed (Dolphins), ILB Devin Bush (Seahawks)

Overview: The Steelers have been more active than usual during the first week of free agency and reportedly signed Seumolo to a three-year deal on Saturday to beef up their offensive line.

Seumolo was part of the Eagles' strong offensive line that helped them reach the Super Bowl. After playing left guard most of his career, Seumolo switched to right guard last season and had his best season with a pass-block win rate of 93.6%, according to ESPN stats. The additions of Seumolo and Herbig are part of Pittsburgh's efforts to improve pass protection for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

After losing Sutton to Seattle, the Steelers responded by signing the 33-year-old Peterson, who believes the Steelers are poised for a return to the playoffs and wants to help them reach that goal.

Cleveland Browns: New Tight End Jordan Akins Has Chemistry With Deshaun Watson

Players gained: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, TE Jordan Akins, S Juan Thornill, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, TE Jordan Akins, DT Trysten Hill

Players lost: QB Jacoby Brissett (Commanders), G Hjalte Froholdt (Cardinals), DT Taven Bryan (Colts), DE Chase Winovich (Texans), LB Tae Davis (Falcons), CB Greedy Williams (Eagles).

Overview: Akins could be an under-the-radar signing who helps Cleveland's offense. He's coming off his best season with 37 catches for 495 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. The Browns still have No. 1 tight end David Njoku, and Akins already has chemistry with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from their days together with the Texans. Watson likes throwing to tight ends in the red zone, and Akins provides another familiar target.

Kellen Mond is currently Cleveland's backup quarterback behind Watson, but they could be shopping for another after losing Brissett in free agency.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson's Contract

The Browns have created nearly $36 million in cap space. Steelers focused on re-signing their own. The NFLPA sent its members a warning about Bengals.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Say They Aren't Trading Tee Higgins

Will the Browns trade Nick Chubb? A top receiver prospect wants the Steelers to come get him.

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Works With Steelers Receivers in Florida

Is Bengals free agent safety Jessie Bates headed to the Falcons? Alex Van Pelt will reportedly serve in dual role working with Deshaun Watson as Browns offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Aren't Losing Any Coordinators

Steelers lose defensive coach Brian Flores to Minnesota. Browns have to be in 'win-now mode' this offseason.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins

Myles Garrett dislocated his toe at the Pro Bowl Games, but X-rays were negative. Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores is a finalist to be Arizona's next head coach.

news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow, Bengals React to Loss in AFC Title Game

Steelers owner discusses why the team stuck with Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada. Browns will have a tougher time improving this offseason.

news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are 'Better' Than Last Year

Kenny Pickett hopes the Steelers draft his college teammate Jordan Addison. New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz says it would special to win a Super Bowl in Cleveland.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Offensive Line Takes Another Hit With Alex Cappa Injury

Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Steelers missed playoffs, but they found something with quarterback Kenny Pickett.

news

Joe Burrow: Some Bengals Talking About Not Playing Sunday vs. Ravens

Mike Tomlin talks about his relationship with Damar Hamlin with Steelers still in playoff hunt. Myles Garrett would love to keep Steelers from making the playoffs.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals' Starting Right Tackle Reportedly Lost for Season

Steelers will take momentum into Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Browns playing for pride after being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Take Division Lead With Tough Schedule Ahead

Mitch Trubisky bounces back for Steelers after throwing three interceptions against Ravens. Deshaun Watson continues to improve after suspension.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising