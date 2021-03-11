Report: Mark Ingram Lands With Houston Texans

Running back Mark Ingram II probably won't be karate kicking the Texans logo anymore.
The former Raven has reportedly found a new home in Houston with a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Ingram was a productive and beloved member of the Ravens for two seasons but was released on Jan. 19 after rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards leapfrogged him as Baltimore's lead backs.
After his release, the 31-year-old Ingram thanked the Ravens, his teammates, and fans, and said, "I'm looking forward to my next opportunity because the best is still ahead."
The last time Ingram was in Houston was Sept. 20 (Week 2) when he ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter to essentially seal the Ravens' 33-16 win.
Ingram celebrated with a roundhouse kick to the Texans logo and later revealed to teammates and fans that he actually was a black belt.
Ingram would reunite with new Texans Head Coach David Culley, who helped coordinate Baltimore's offense the past two seasons. As of now, Ingram would be in a rotation with fellow veteran running back David Johnson.