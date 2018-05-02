Report: Ravens Decline to Pick up Breshad Perriman's Fifth-Year Option

Injuries have hampered the 6-foot-2 speedster's obvious potential. A PCL knee injury shelved him for his entire rookie season. In 2016, a partially torn ACL knocked him out for much of the offseason practices. In 2017, a hamstring injury sidelined him for much of training camp.

"What we found out that sometimes the development of the receiver can be retarded because they're just not on the field," General Manager Ozzie Newsome said last month.

"Some of the success of the receivers that we've had have all had durability, have all been able to be on the field. That way they can develop. If they're spending a lot of time off the field – they can't develop."

Newsome called this a "make or break" year for Perriman.

He will face stiff competition for a job after Baltimore brought in veterans Michael Crabtree, John "Smokey" Brown and Willie Snead IV.