Reports: Morgan Cox Reaches Agreement With Titans

A Tennessee native who went to the University of Tennessee, Cox was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2010 and became the NFL's premier long snapper. Cox made the Pro Bowl four times with Baltimore, including the past two seasons. When the league added long snapper to this year's All-Pro ballot, Cox became the first honoree.

The Ravens released Cox after the season, making the decision this offseason to go with a younger long snapper in Nick Moore. However, Cox's legacy in Baltimore is secure. Only six Ravens have played in more games and he was part of "The Wolfpack," a trio that included kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch that became the league's best specialist combination.