Reports: Morgan Cox Reaches Agreement With Titans

Mar 17, 2021 at 01:20 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031721-Cox
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LS Morgan Cox

After his 11-year run with the Ravens, Pro Bowl long snapper Morgan Cox is reportedly headed back to his home state.

Cox and the Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement on a contract, ESPN's Jamison Hensley has reported.

A Tennessee native who went to the University of Tennessee, Cox was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2010 and became the NFL's premier long snapper. Cox made the Pro Bowl four times with Baltimore, including the past two seasons. When the league added long snapper to this year's All-Pro ballot, Cox became the first honoree.

The Ravens released Cox after the season, making the decision this offseason to go with a younger long snapper in Nick Moore. However, Cox's legacy in Baltimore is secure. Only six Ravens have played in more games and he was part of "The Wolfpack," a trio that included kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch that became the league's best specialist combination.

Joining the Titans allows Cox to return to his home state, as he joins an AFC rival that Baltimore has faced the past two postseasons.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

When will Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews get their extensions? Will more exotic blitzes be coming after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Morgan Cox Is Going Home

Here are the latest media reports on what the Ravens are doing in 2021 free agency.
news

Late for Work 3/17: Should Ravens Make a Push for Center Rodney Hudson?

High grades for more free-agent signings. What's up with the wide receiver market? More Orlando Brown Jr. trade options.
news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
news

Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

The versatile outside linebacker is adept at dropping in coverage and on the ascending part of his career.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Chris Board to One-Year Deal

The special teams dynamo and reserve linebacker is coming back for another year.
news

Five Things to Know About Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens' newest guard loves dogs, fishing, being a girl dad, and working on his pass-blocking technique.
news

Reports: Jihad Ward Agrees to Terms With Jaguars

Jihad Ward has reportedly decided to leave Baltimore to join Jacksonville, where he will join a coaching staff with familiar faces.
news

What Mink Thinks: Stockpiling Compensatory Picks Is an Especially Good Strategy This Year

The Ravens have always been the NFL's best at playing the compensatory pick game, and it makes even more sense this offseason.
news

Ravens Officially Bring Back Linebacker Pernell McPhee

The Ravens have helped solidify their outside linebacker unit by retaining the hard-nosed veteran.
news

Late for Work 3/16: What Will Ravens Do to Replace Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue?

If the Ravens don't land a top free-agent receiver, should they bother signing any? How will tight end Jonnu Smith's deal affect Mark Andrews' pending extension? More praise for Ravens signing guard Kevin Zeitler. 
Advertising