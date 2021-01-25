Ravens Part Ways With 11-Year Long Snapper Morgan Cox

Jan 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012521-Cox
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LS Morgan Cox

The Ravens have parted ways with 11-year long snapper Morgan Cox, General Manager Eric DeCosta confirmed Monday.

It marks the end of what was a fantastic pairing, as few (if any) were better than Cox at the unheralded job. Cox was one-third of the Ravens' "Wolfpack" and the place where it all started, time and time again.

Without Cox's almost always on-time and accurate snaps, Justin Tucker wouldn't be the most accurate kicker in NFL history and Sam Koch wouldn't be one of the league's best punters.

Cox is a four-time Pro Bowler and when the league added long snapper to this year's All-Pro ballot, Cox became the first honoree.

But as DeCosta said, there's a "circle of life" in the NFL, and the Ravens will move forward with a younger option in Nick Moore. DeCosta met with Cox last week to inform him of the decision.

"You have to continue to get younger as a team," DeCosta said. "We felt that although it was very, very difficult to move on from Morgan, it was probably something that we needed to do long term."

The Ravens kept Moore on their practice squad throughout the year and he snapped in one game when Cox was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore reached an agreement with Moore, who has been an understudy of Cox's all season, on a Future/Reserves contract last week.

"It's tough, because in my opinion, Morgan has been really one of the better Ravens over the past 11 years – his attitude, he's overcome some injuries, his performance, just his general demeanor, his ability every single day to come in and be a leader and his attitude and the way he practices, his personality," DeCosta said.

"We've been blessed for many, many years now with 'The Wolfpack,' with Morgan, with Sam, with Justin, to have probably the best combination of punter, long snapper and kicker in the league. And things change. Unfortunately, it's a tough part of this business.

"But Morgan, his class, his performance, just everything about him, will be missed and cherished in many ways. I think of him as the best long snapper in Baltimore Ravens history. As good as he is as a long snapper, he's a better teammate and a better guy."

Cox, 34, came to the Ravens in 2010 as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee and replaced Matt Katula that season. He signed multiple contract extensions with the team and mentored many young undrafted players the Ravens brought in during various offseasons.

Only six Ravens have played in more games than Cox, and they're some of the biggest names in franchise history. Cox played one of the least glamorous positions in the NFL, but in Baltimore, he'll always hold a special place.

