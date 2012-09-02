Reports: Ravens Add Pass Rusher To Practice Squad

The Ravens have added more pass rush to their practice squad.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore signed intriguing outside linebacker prospect Adrian Hamilton Sunday.
Hamilton spent his summer with the Dallas Cowboys and did not make their 53-man roster. He's had a somewhat tumultuous background, but possesses great upside.
Hamilton was dismissed from Texas Tech in 2008 for reportedly violating team rules and did not play in 2009 while attending Dallas Community College.
He transferred to Prairie View A&M, where he led the nation with 20 1/2 sacks last year. Hamilton broke the Southwestern Athletic Conference single-season sack record, previously held by Colts Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Mathis. He's seen as having a great knack for getting to the quarterback and is a passionate, hard-hitting player.
The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder had three tackles, a sack and forced fumble against the St. Louis Rams in his third preseason game. He put a vicious hit on Rams quarterback Kellen Clemens.
Baltimore also reportedly signed safety Anthony Levine. The former Tennessee State standout spent the past two seasons on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad. The 5-foot-11, 199-pounder had 16 tackles and an interception this preseason.
The Ravens have now reportedly filled all eight of their practice squad spots, including quarterback Dennis Dixon. They officially added running back Anthony Allen, safety Omar Brown, guard/tackle Jack Cornell, guard Antoine McClain and linebacker Josh Bynes Saturday.