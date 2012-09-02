Reports: Ravens Add Pass Rusher To Practice Squad

The Ravens have added more pass rush to their practice squad.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore signed intriguing outside linebacker prospect Adrian Hamilton Sunday.

Hamilton spent his summer with the Dallas Cowboys and did not make their 53-man roster. He's had a somewhat tumultuous background, but possesses great upside.

Hamilton was dismissed from Texas Tech in 2008 for reportedly violating team rules and did not play in 2009 while attending Dallas Community College.

He transferred to Prairie View A&M, where he led the nation with 20 1/2 sacks last year. Hamilton broke the Southwestern Athletic Conference single-season sack record, previously held by Colts Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Mathis. He's seen as having a great knack for getting to the quarterback and is a passionate, hard-hitting player.