Ravens Pick up Fifth-Year Option on Marlon Humphrey

The signature play of Humphrey's first Pro Bowl season came in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when his punchout and fumble recovery in overtime set up the game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker. That started a franchise-record 12-game winning streak that propelled Baltimore to its best regular season (14-2) in franchise history.

Humphrey became the scoop-and-score king. He also sealed a win in Seattle with a fumble recovery for a touchdown and returned a fumble for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.

Humphrey entered training camp a year ago determined to take his game to another level, and at age 23, his best football is likely in front of him. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, General Manager Eric DeCosta said the team had begun dialogue with Humphrey and Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley regarding signing them to long-term contracts.