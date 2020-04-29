Ravens Pick up Fifth-Year Option on Marlon Humphrey

With Marlon Humphrey coming off his best season, the Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option on the Pro Bowl cornerback.
Exercising the fifth-year option keeps Humphrey under contract through 2021, extending him beyond his four-year rookie deal, which was set to expire in 2020.
Humphrey was the 16th-overall pick in 2017 and has become one of the NFL's top corners. With his combination of size, speed, strength and athletic ability, Humphrey matches up successfully against the league's top wide receivers regardless of where they line up.
Last season, Humphrey played in the slot more than he ever had after slot cornerback Tavon Young suffered a season-ending neck injury and the Ravens acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters. Humphrey made a seamless transition and continued to be one of the NFL's toughest defensive backs to complete passes against.
The signature play of Humphrey's first Pro Bowl season came in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when his punchout and fumble recovery in overtime set up the game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker. That started a franchise-record 12-game winning streak that propelled Baltimore to its best regular season (14-2) in franchise history.
Humphrey became the scoop-and-score king. He also sealed a win in Seattle with a fumble recovery for a touchdown and returned a fumble for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.
Humphrey entered training camp a year ago determined to take his game to another level, and at age 23, his best football is likely in front of him. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, General Manager Eric DeCosta said the team had begun dialogue with Humphrey and Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley regarding signing them to long-term contracts.
"Obviously, Marlon's another guy, we want to try and keep our young players," DeCosta said. "Elite, young players. We think Ronnie and Marlon are two of those guys."