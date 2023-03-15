Reports: Ravens Re-Signing Justice Hill to Two-Year Deal

Hill, 25, returned from an Achilles tear that sidelined him for the entire 2021 season to have a strong 2022 campaign.

Hill became one of the team's best special teams players and showed his burst as a backup to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The 2019 fourth-round pick set career-highs in rushing yards (262), yards per rush (5.3), and receptions (12) last season.

In Todd Monken's new offense that is looking to utilizing more "space" players, Hill's explosiveness could lead to more opportunities.