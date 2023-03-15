Reports: Ravens Re-Signing Justice Hill to Two-Year Deal

The Ravens are bringing back running back Justice Hill on a two-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hill, 25, returned from an Achilles tear that sidelined him for the entire 2021 season to have a strong 2022 campaign.
Hill became one of the team's best special teams players and showed his burst as a backup to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The 2019 fourth-round pick set career-highs in rushing yards (262), yards per rush (5.3), and receptions (12) last season.
In Todd Monken's new offense that is looking to utilizing more "space" players, Hill's explosiveness could lead to more opportunities.
The Ravens already had Dobbins and Edwards, who reportedly worked out a contract restructure, back on the 2023 roster. Now with Hill, Baltimore maintains a talented and diversified trio.