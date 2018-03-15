Reports: Ravens Restructure Brandon Williams Contract, Create Cap Space





The Ravens reportedly made another move to create salary-cap space Thursday morning.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Baltimore converted $7.5 million on nose tackle Brandon Williams' $8.5 million base salary into a signing bonus, which creates $5.6 million in salary-cap space for 2018.

It gives Williams more money up front and creates more spending power for the Ravens right now, but the signing bonus is spread out among future seasons, so it passes cap hits down the line.

It's a move that teams make with players they expect to be around for a while, and it's something Owner Steve Bisciotti predicted in early February.

"It's a trick of the trade, and everybody does it," Bisciotti said. "And it's in our contract language. It didn't used to be; now it is. They get more money up front. They're not doing anybody a favor by restructuring their deal – the great misnomer."

Williams, 29, is entering the second year of a five-year contract he signed last offseason. He was once again a strong run-stopping force last year, finishing with 30 tackles.