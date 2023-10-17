Reports: Ravens to Sign Veteran Safety to Practice Squad

Oct 17, 2023 at 05:12 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101723reports
Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams (47) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

The Ravens are reportedly signing veteran safety Andrew Adams to add depth.

Adams, who played 13 games and made 11 starts with the Titans last season, is reportedly signing with Baltimore's practice squad and could be elevated to game action soon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old Adams has played in 100 games during his seven-year NFL career and has been a starter with the Giants, Buccaneers and Titans. He had 62 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception with Tennessee last season before being placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 17. Williams has 262 career tackles and eight interceptions.

The Ravens suffered another injury at safety in Week 6 when Marcus Williams (hamstring) left the game in the third quarter and did not return. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Williams is "iffy" for Baltimore's Week 7 game against Detroit.

"It's not a long-term hamstring, but hamstrings are finnicky," Harbaugh said. "So, it's not going to be a couple of days. It's going to be week to week, probably. I think he's going to be really iffy for this week, and after that, we'll see where it goes."

Geno Stone, who made a key interception on the play that Williams suffered his injury, is expected to start alongside safety Kyle Hamilton until Williams returns. The Ravens had to use Brandon Stephens, who has played well at cornerback all season, at safety in Week 6 after Hamilton was ejected and Williams was injured. However, Adams would add more insurance and his experience would give him an edge on getting up to speed with Baltimore quickly.

The Ravens released veteran running back Kenyon Drake from the practice squad. Drake saw action in two games this season.

