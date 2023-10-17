Geno Stone Continues Rock Solid Play

The pick by Stone turned the momentum back in Baltimore's favor, and his presence became even bigger after starting safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) was injured during the interception return and left the game. The Ravens were already without their other starting safety, Kyle Hamilton, who was ejected earlier in the quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit.

With no Hamilton and no Williams, Stone came up big for Baltimore and it wasn't a surprise.

"I think he's a good example of someone that takes care of the details on a day-to-day basis, comes to work every day, does his best, doesn't complain, doesn't get all caught up in things like, 'Why is this not happening for me' or 'That's not happening for me,'" Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "When his opportunity comes, he's prepared, and he makes the most of it.

"That's something that it's just great to see, and it's a good lesson I think for young people. If they're going to watch that and say, 'I want to be great at something' or 'I want to be a pro football player,' watch Geno Stone and what he's been doing."

Stone was Baltimore’s highest-graded player in Week 6 according to Pro Football Focus, with a 90.1.

He has become increasingly important to the team's secondary over the last four years, finding his niche even after the acquisitions of Williams and Hamilton, two of the league's most talented safeties.

The defense didn't miss a beat last season when Stone started seven games after Williams fractured his wrist. When Williams suffered a pectoral injury in Week 2 and missed two games, Stone stepped in again, and he'll continue making an impact as a starter until Williams returns to the lineup. Williams is week-to-week, Harbaugh said.

"I feel like every time I get put in situations, good things happen," Stone said. "It's not a good thing when people go down, but I feel like it's a testament to the personnel, scouts, everyone we've got. They put good people in this organization. Whenever we get plugged in, we're going to make the same plays the starters would make."

Stone was asked how he felt about being tied for the league lead in interceptions.