Reports: Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters Suffer ACL Knee Injuries

Sep 09, 2021 at 04:34 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Edwards-Peters
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: RB Gus Edwards; Right: CB Marcus Peters

The Ravens' preseason injury plague continues, as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters have both reportedly suffered what is feared to be ACL tears.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Edwards and Peters went down on back-to-back plays during Thursday's practice, just four days before the season-opener in Las Vegas.

The team has not confirmed the injuries. Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media before practice.

It would continue a troubling trend at running back, as Baltimore lost J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason finale in Washington and Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles in practice.

If Edwards is out, it would mean Ty'Son Williams would become the Ravens' lead running back entering their Week 1 game against the Raiders and beyond.

Baltimore signed veteran Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad this week and Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that "there's a chance" he could play against the Raiders.

The Ravens have more depth at cornerback but losing Peters would be another brutal blow for a unit looking to be the best in the league. Peters has more interceptions (31) than anybody in the league since entering the NFL in 2015.

Baltimore considers fourth-year cornerback Anthony Averett to be a starting-caliber player and veteran Jimmy Smith is back on the field following a training camp ankle injury. Averett has started seven games and played in 30 during his three seasons.

