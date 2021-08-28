Reports: Ravens Trade Greg Mancz to Dolphins

Aug 28, 2021 at 01:37 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

20210607_Ravens_OTAs_001
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Baltimore Ravens 2021 Offseason OTAs Under Armour Performance Center June 7, 2021 Greg Mancz, C

The Ravens have reportedly traded another player to help them trim the roster to the 53-player limit by Tuesday's deadline.

Baltimore has dealt offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In return, the Ravens will reportedly improve a late-round pick in a swap of a seventh-round selection for a sixth rounder.

Mancz didn't play a game for the Ravens after being signed to the practice squad in January. He has spent his entire career with the Houston Texans after being undrafted in 2015. He started all 16 games at center for Houston in 2016 and seven games at right guard in 2017. The Texans released Mancz in January after he played just four games last season.

Mancz did not seem likely to make the team as the Ravens decide on their offensive line depth. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva are the presumptive starters, with Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland and Tyre Phillips the potential starters at left guard. Patrick Mekari, Ben Bredeson, Trystan Colon, and Adrian Ealy are also competing for backup roles. Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James is still recovering from a torn Achilles injury last season.

Mancz would be the second former Ravens interior offensive lineman to go to Miami this season, following Matt Skura.

