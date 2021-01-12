Ravens Sign Two Veteran Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad

The Ravens added a pair of veteran offensive linemen to the practice squad Tuesday, signing offensive tackle Jordan Mills and center Greg Mancz.

Mills is an eight-year pro who has started 84 games. He played for the Buffalo Bills from 2015-2018 and was a 16-game starter for the final three of those seasons. Mills was most recently with the Dallas Cowboys this year.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound blocker was originally a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears out of Louisiana Tech.

Mancz has spent his entire career with the Houston Texans after being undrafted in 2015. He started all 16 games at center in 2016 and took over the starting job for seven games at right guard in 2017.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Mancz played in four games this season before being waived by the Texans on Jan. 7.