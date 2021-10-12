Resilient Ravens Sending Message to NFL

Did you really believe the Ravens would win after the Colts went ahead, 22-3, late in the third quarter? Jackson had just squandered a golden opportunity by fumbling at the Indianapolis 1-yard line on the previous possession. Indianapolis was carving up Baltimore's defense, getting chunk plays both on the ground and through the air that could have deflated a lesser team.

Yet, the Ravens are so familiar with adversity, it's almost like they're immune to it. How many teams could withstand the major injuries the Ravens have endured? They have lost key pieces like J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards and L.J. Fort for the season, and many others like Ronnie Stanley, Derek Wolfe, Nick Boyle, Rashod Bateman and Tyre Phillips have missed significant time.

It seems the injuries just won't stop. Head Coach John Harbaugh gave no update on left guard Ben Cleveland (knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) after Monday's game, but Cleveland was carted off the field and Watkins did not return to action.

Yet, those injuries won't deter the Ravens. Not this team, not this season. They refuse to give in.

"This team is just resilient," rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said. "We don't flinch. That's our motto for the year; we just don't flinch. We've been through a lot of adversity from the preseason until now, and it feels so good for us to keep pushing and win like that. We've definitely got favor on our side.

"We knew that they were going to try to make plays, and we were going to have to hunker down and really try to stop them. When adversity hit, we strapped our boots up, and we got it done."

Here's a warning for Ravens fans who are worried about their blood pressure when watching this team. They still have 12 regular-season games left, starting with Sunday's Week 6 game against the Chargers.

It's another game that will give the Ravens more insight on where they stand in the early-season AFC hierarchy. But they have already proven they are capable of doing special things. They have a unique player leading them in Jackson. They can come from behind. Their passing attack is more prolific that it has ever been since Jackson arrived. Their defense, even when not playing its best, can create game-changing turnovers.

Collectively, they are a group with exceptional fortitude that refuses to set limits on what they can accomplish, an AFC contender that cannot be easily dismissed despite their injuries.