Rest vs. Rust: John Harbaugh Might Do It Different Next Time

The opposite happened this season, as Lamar Jackson and other select starters – Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley, Mark Ingram II, Mark Andrews, Brandon Williams, Earl Thomas III and Jimmy Smith – didn't play. Considering the first-round bye, it meant about three weeks without game action.

The Ravens then went out and played their worst game of the year in the 28-12 loss to Tennessee.

"Going forward – after this – I might go the other way," Harbaugh said. "Next year if we're God willing in the same situation, I might go the other way, in all honesty. When that comes up and you're blasting me for risking our guys [getting injured], I won't second-guess it then either."

Second-guessing Harbaugh's decision this year doesn't make much sense. Jackson (flu), Ingram (calf) and Andrews (ankle) wouldn't have played anyway in Week 17.

That leaves Yanda, Stanley, Williams, Thomas and Smith. Did the Ravens lose because of any of those single players? Of course not.

There were many factors that contributed to Baltimore's 28-12 stunner, and lapses by players who did play in the regular-season finale. The Ravens' slow start – featuring an interception on their opening offensive drive, fourth-and-1 failure, long touchdown pass allowed and dropped potential touchdown pass – had a lot to do with it. But Baltimore was beaten in the second half, too.

Harbaugh boiled it down to not winning critical downs. The Ravens went 0-for-4 on fourth down, didn't convert in the red zone and turned the ball over three times. The Titans did the opposite.

For the second straight year, the Ravens didn't play nearly up to their potential in their opening playoff game. Why? They'll go about trying to find out.