John Harbaugh's Hilarious Prediction for Rex Ryan on 'Amazing Race'

Head Coach John Harbaugh is a fan of the television show "The Amazing Race" watching it regularly with wife Ingrid and daughter Alison.

Former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan, who coached with Harbaugh for one year in 2008 before leaving to become the New York Jets' head coach, is scheduled to compete on the next season of the show and Harbaugh is eager to see how Ryan fares.

Contestants compete in a race around the world for a $1 million prize. As a coach, Ryan was known for his free spirit and love for blitzing.

"I think he'll get lost right out of the gates," Harbaugh said smiling. "Now, it depends on his partner actually, and it depends on if Rex wants to listen or not. You can't blitz you way out of the airport."

Senior Vice President of Communications Chad Steele joked about that being off the record.