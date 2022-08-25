John Harbaugh's Hilarious Prediction for Rex Ryan on 'Amazing Race'

Aug 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh & New York Jets HC Ryan Rex

Head Coach John Harbaugh is a fan of the television show "The Amazing Race" watching it regularly with wife Ingrid and daughter Alison.

Former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan, who coached with Harbaugh for one year in 2008 before leaving to become the New York Jets' head coach, is scheduled to compete on the next season of the show and Harbaugh is eager to see how Ryan fares.

Contestants compete in a race around the world for a $1 million prize. As a coach, Ryan was known for his free spirit and love for blitzing.

"I think he'll get lost right out of the gates," Harbaugh said smiling. "Now, it depends on his partner actually, and it depends on if Rex wants to listen or not. You can't blitz you way out of the airport."

Senior Vice President of Communications Chad Steele joked about that being off the record.

"It's OK," Harbaugh said, still smiling. "I don't mind."

