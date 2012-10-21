 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road Woes Continue For Joe Flacco, Offense

Oct 21, 2012 at 11:42 AM
21_FlaccoOffense_news.jpg


There's been a definite trend thus far this year with quarterback Joe Flacco and the Ravens offense.

When it has hit the road, it has struggled.

Flacco had his roughest game of the year Sunday in Houston.

He completed just 21 of 43 passes for 147 yards and threw two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) to just one touchdown. Flacco's 45.4 quarterback rating is his lowest in over a year, dating back to Oct. 2 against the New York Jets.

Flacco entered the game with a 106.6 quarterback rating at home this year and 62.4 on the road. The disparity will grow even wider after Sunday's loss.

When asked what the difference is when on the road versus at home, Flacco didn't credit the trend.

"I don't really have an answer for you," he said. "I think that's just the way it worked out. These guys are a good team. We didn't play up to the level that we expect to."

The Ravens scored just six points in the second half in a Week 2 road loss against Philadelphia. They failed to score a touchdown in Kansas City in a 9-6 win in Week 5.

Baltimore put up just 179 total yards of offense in Houston. It entered averaging 385 yards per game.

Harbaugh was asked if he was concerned about the offense's road woes.

"I'm concerned about everything," he said. "You can talk about pretty much everything today. What aren't you concerned about?"

The Ravens did have success on their first drive. They quickly moved to Houston's 33-yard line after just five plays, including a Ray Rice run of 17 yards. But Baltimore stalled out and settled for a 51-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to take a 3-0 lead.

After that, it quickly went downhill.

The Ravens had a three-and-out on the next drive. They then started in the shadow of their own end zone on their third drive and linebacker Connor Barwin came unblocked off the edge to sack Flacco for a safety.

Flacco's next throw was deflected at the line by defensive end J.J. Watt and intercepted by cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who took it to the end zone. Houston's defense put up its first nine points and continued to pour it on throughout the game.

"They weren't doing things that we didn't expect," Flacco said. "They were coming at us and doing what they do, and we knew what they were doing. We probably didn't execute as well as we should have."

Tipped passes were a problem throughout the day. Watt, who is nicknamed "J.J. Swatt" because of his knack for batting down balls, entered the game with a staggering eight tipped passes and added two more against Baltimore. The Texans had six pass deflections at the line of scrimmage, two more than the Ravens had altogether. Houston got its hands on 11 balls total.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens offensive linemen worked on getting defenders' hands down but "were unable to do that." Harbaugh said he was disappointed in that.

"They're big guys. They do a good job of it. Sometimes they stopped rushing the quarterback and tried to get their hands up," Flacco added.

"There's really not much you can do. You try to get on them and you try to do all that. You have to just trust that the ball's going to get to where it's going to be if we have guys open. ... We've got to take a look at it and see where we can maybe prevent it a little better."

The tipped passes and pressure Houston was getting may have affected Flacco's accuracy, which wavered more as the game went on.

Flacco took eight hits, including a number of big shots to the ribs. He was sacked four times.

Because of the big deficit the Ravens had to fight out of, they also had to mostly rely on passing the ball in the second half to try to score quickly. That left Houston's pass rushers pinning their ears back and taking shot after shot on Flacco.

"They played well. We didn't," Flacco said. "They're a good defense. They played physical, they played fast. And we just weren't able to necessarily stand up to it today and give it a good fight."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Reports: Mike Macdonald Leaving for Seahawks

The Ravens will reportedly look for a new defensive coordinator after two years with Mike Macdonald.
news

Mailbag: Why Didn't the Ravens Run More Against the Chiefs?

What's the plan at defensive coordinator if Mike Macdonald leaves? Why do the Ravens keep falling short in critical moments? What are the building blocks for 2024?
news

Late for Work: What Ravens Can Do to Have Better Opportunity to Dethrone Chiefs Next Season

Who is the early AFC North favorite: Ravens or Bengals? Mike Macdonald is reportedly a 'really, really strong candidate' for Seahawks' head coaching job. Four Ravens make ESPN's top 50 free agent rankings.
news

Ravens Eye View: What Happened to the Ravens Offense in AFC Championship Loss?

Here's a look at the film dissecting the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
news

Five Questions for Ravens as Offseason Begins

After falling one game short of reaching the Super Bowl, the Ravens face many key questions heading into the offseason.
news

Joe Hortiz Finalizes Deal to Become Chargers' General Manager 

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz is leaving the Ravens to become general manager of the Chargers.
news

Patrick Queen, Other Ravens Talk About Pending Free Agency

Several key Ravens talk about their pending free agency decisions this offseason
news

Kevin Zeitler Is Finally Headed to His First Pro Bowl

The 12-year veteran guard will make his first, long overdue, trip to the Pro Bowl.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Push Back on Renewed Negative Playoff Narrative About Lamar Jackson

Cam Heyward says the Steelers showed teams how to beat the Ravens. Mike Macdonald is reportedly interviewing with the Seahawks and Commanders.
news

Zay Flowers Says He Will 'Come Back Better'

Justin Tucker explains his pregame interaction with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Ronnie Stanley says he didn't play up to his standards. Morgan Moses indicates he will have to decide whether to have offseason surgery.
news

With 23 Pending Unrestricted Free Agents, Ravens Know Turnover Could Be High

There's turnover every offseason for every team, but the Ravens have a lot of key players set to hit the market.
news

Ravens Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Ravens have brought back nine young players on reserve/future deals following the season.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising