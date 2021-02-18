Rob Ryan Eager to Work With Young Linebackers

With 21 years of experience as an NFL coach, the 58-year-old Ryan already feels at home in Baltimore, because he's so familiar with the coaching staff and organization. Ryan is close friends with Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale, and the two have been reunited after first coaching together in 2004 with the Oakland Raiders. Rob's twin brother, Rex Ryan, was defensive coordinator with the Ravens during John Harbaugh's first season as head coach in 2008. Rob and Rex are sons of the late Buddy Ryan, a legendary defensive coach who won a Super Bowl as a coordinator with the Chicago Bears.

The Ravens have had one of the NFL's most consistent defenses since Martindale became coordinator in 2018, and Ryan believes the unit has the talent and mindset to become even better. He is excited to work with coaches who he knows and respects, and looks forward to helping Baltimore's talented inside linebackers reach their full potential.

After spending the 2019 season as Washington's inside linebackers coach, Ryan did not coach last season and spent a lot of time watching the Ravens. Ryan liked what he saw, and he is happy to be joining a culture where he knows he'll feel comfortable.

"When you stay in it long enough, you want to be around the best people," Ryan said. "Wink Martindale for years has been my best friend. We're really close. I got to know him real well when we carpooled every day for five years in Oakland. To see Wink have as much success here with Coach Harbaugh is awesome and special. Wink is obviously an ascending coach. He's doing a tremendous job. He's not a secret in the league anymore, everybody knows how great he is. It's a great atmosphere.