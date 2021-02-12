Robert Griffin III Is Again Looking for a Starting Opportunity

Griffin was signed on April 4, 2018. Three weeks later, the Ravens drafted Jackson, which left Griffin battling to make the roster. He did, serving as the No. 3 quarterback, and then moved to Jackson's backup a year later when Flacco was released. It was a new role for Griffin, but one that he embraced.

"I was a starter in this league for a long time and then my time in Baltimore, I was a backup," Griffin said. "I want to get back to getting an opportunity to compete and play every week. But whatever opportunity there is for me to compete as a starter or go somewhere, to solidify a backup spot, or help a young guy – whatever it is, I just want to keep playing. I just love this game so much.

"I came to Baltimore and I feel like I accomplished everything that they brought me to Baltimore to do," Griffin said. "They asked me to help Lamar develop. Over the course of three years, I feel like I helped to accomplished that. They brought me in to compete, be active for the team and provide leadership. I feel like I did that. Then fill in when need be, and I feel like I did that as well."

Griffin's best game as a starter in Baltimore was the Week 17 finale in 2019, when he and other backups defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had a strong defense and all their starters playing. That win secured Baltimore's best regular-season record in franchise history and set the record for team rushing yards in a single season.

"I came in and did what I had to do to be a part of a team that won two division titles and went to the playoffs all three years. Did I throw any passes that led us to the playoffs? No. Did I score any touchdowns that led us to the playoffs? No. But I also didn't detract from what the team's main goal was, and that's winning at all costs," Griffin said.

"I just want an opportunity, just like other brothers get opportunities no matter what happens, no matter how many passes they throw. I feel like I can be a starter; it's just about getting that opportunity."

Griffin will always be a part of the beginning of Jackson's career. Now Griffin expects to watch Jackson develop his overall game even more, whether that be from afar or near.

"I think that's where Lamar can help himself is to make the game easier for him – to find those easy completions, find those easy plays, so he doesn't have to be Superman all the time," Griffin said. "Everyone in the league knows that when it's time to be Superman, he does it better than most.