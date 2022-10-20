Ronnie Stanley Feels He's 'On a Good Road'

Ronnie Stanley played a season-high 51 snaps against the Giants in Week 6 and looked very good doing it.

It was only Stanley's second week back in action, but it was an important development for the Ravens. Many considered Stanley to be the best left tackle in football before his serious ankle injury in 2020. Stanley plans to be that guy again, after multiple surgeries and nearly two years of rehab, a long grind that tested him in many ways.

Stanley feels closer to his old self every week, and his ankle held up well throughout Sunday's game. He was still feeling good on Wednesday, looking forward to Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns when he hopes to perform even better than he did against the Giants.

"It's good to be back out there and get some more plays in," Stanley said. "I wanted to come out of that Giants game with a win, but it's good to come out of there healthy."