Ronnie Stanley Is Back at Practice After Major Ankle Injury

The timing of Stanley's return was one of the big questions heading into training camp, and seeing him healthy enough to join his teammates in practice on Aug. 9 gives Stanley more than a month to get ready for the Sept. 13 season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stanley, who signed a five-year contract extension last season, is a major piece of the offense, protecting Lamar Jackson's blindside and leading an offensive line that has fueled the league's top rushing attack the past two seasons. Baltimore's offensive line is undergoing major changes with Bradley Bozeman's move from left guard to center, and the addition of two veterans on the right side who were signed as free agents – guard Kevin Zeitler and tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Stanley is entering the prime of his career at age 27, and losing him last season was a major blow. He has worked diligently in rehab and has been rewarded by rejoining his teammates on the field.