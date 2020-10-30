Ronnie Stanley Signs Five-Year Contract Extension

He's extremely athletic and gifted for a blocker his size and has the intelligence and drive to be the best at his position for a long time.

Other offensive tackles in Stanley's 2016 draft class have moved on from the teams that drafted them despite playing well early in their careers. Jack Conklin was the 8th-overall pick, but the Tennessee Titans let him go to Cleveland in free agency. Laremy Tunsil was the 13th pick, but the Miami Dolphins traded him to Houston.

The Ravens, however, invested in keeping their homegrown talent – a defining principle of General Manager Eric DeCosta. Just earlier this month, the Ravens inked Marlon Humphrey to a five-year contract extension that reportedly made him the second-highest paid cornerback in the game.

DeCosta made waves during the bye when he traded for star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, showing the Ravens' desire to win now. But DeCosta is also keeping the foundation in place for years of championship contention.