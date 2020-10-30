Ronnie Stanley Signs Five-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens have secured their head of security, signing left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension that puts him under contract through 2025.
While the Ravens have a line of young, talented players they want to pay, striking a deal with Stanley midway through the season speaks to their commitment.
"We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family."
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the extension is worth $98.75 million in new money, including $68.57 million in guarantees. The average per year would make Stanley the second-highest paid left tackle in the NFL behind Houston's Laremy Tunsil ($22 million).
"Ronnie is also another example of a great draft pick by Ozzie Newsome, and we credit Kim Miale, Nick Matteo and Pat Moriarty for working tirelessly to get this deal done," DeCosta stated.
Stanley, 26, is arguably the best left tackle in the NFL and he's just entering his prime. He was a first-team All-Pro last season, becoming the Ravens' first tackle to accomplish the feat since Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden did so 16 years ago.
Last season, Stanley didn't allow a single sack and only six total pressures in 16 games. It was the fewest pressures surrendered by an offensive tackle in 14 years, per Pro Football Focus, which named him their pass blocker of the year. He helped pave the way for a record-breaking offense.
A perfectionist of his craft, Stanley has continually grown since the Ravens made him the sixth-overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.
He's an integral part of Baltimore's offense, both in protecting the engine of MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, but also clearing holes for the Ravens' bread-and-butter run game. Stanley does it all.
He's extremely athletic and gifted for a blocker his size and has the intelligence and drive to be the best at his position for a long time.
Other offensive tackles in Stanley's 2016 draft class have moved on from the teams that drafted them despite playing well early in their careers. Jack Conklin was the 8th-overall pick, but the Tennessee Titans let him go to Cleveland in free agency. Laremy Tunsil was the 13th pick, but the Miami Dolphins traded him to Houston.
The Ravens, however, invested in keeping their homegrown talent – a defining principle of General Manager Eric DeCosta. Just earlier this month, the Ravens inked Marlon Humphrey to a five-year contract extension that reportedly made him the second-highest paid cornerback in the game.
DeCosta made waves during the bye when he traded for star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, showing the Ravens' desire to win now. But DeCosta is also keeping the foundation in place for years of championship contention.
Stanley is also heavily involved in the Baltimore community, with particular emphasis on the Ravens' social justice initiatives. He has also provided significant support to the Maryland SPCA and BARCS Animal Shelter in Baltimore, in addition to working with youth programs such as the Casey Cares Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore and Up2Us Sports.