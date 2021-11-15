Ronnie Stanley Launches Foundation Matching Dogs With People in Need

Nov 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM
Ryan Mink

Ronnie Stanley has long had a passion for dogs and helping people in need. Now he's found a way to combine the two.

The Ravens' left tackle launched the Ronnie Stanley Foundation Monday morning with the goal of pairing rescue dogs with people who may need a little rescuing of their own.

"The Ronnie Stanley Foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for rescue dogs and individuals in need. The foundation trains and cultivates the therapeutic properties of rescue dogs to be matched with individuals who have faced various life challenges such as illness, emotional trauma, and other hardships. These matches are even more meaningful because rescue dogs are placed in their forever homes."

So far, the Ronnie Stanley Foundation has trained and placed two dogs with new homes.

In 2016, Stanley adopted Lola, a retriever-terrier mix, from the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). He specifically asked for a "not-so-adoptable" dog. The two became instant friends, and one year later, Stanley adopted another dog, Rico.

