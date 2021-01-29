Ravens Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension With Nick Boyle

The Ravens have agreed to a two-year extension with highly-respected veteran tight end Nick Boyle that keeps him under contract through the 2023 season.

Boyle's contract was due to expire after the 2021 season and he was set to carry a $7.83 million cap hit this year, per Spotrac. It was a high number amidst a dropping salary cap, and Boyle and the Ravens agreed to a reported $13 million extension.

The extension is a sign of faith from the Ravens as Boyle is coming off a major knee injury that ended his season on Nov. 15 in New England. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Boyle should be back in time for training camp next season.