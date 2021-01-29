Ravens Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension With Nick Boyle

Jan 29, 2021 at 02:27 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012921-Boyle

The Ravens have agreed to a two-year extension with highly-respected veteran tight end Nick Boyle that keeps him under contract through the 2023 season.

Boyle's contract was due to expire after the 2021 season and he was set to carry a $7.83 million cap hit this year, per Spotrac. It was a high number amidst a dropping salary cap, and Boyle and the Ravens agreed to a reported $13 million extension.

The extension is a sign of faith from the Ravens as Boyle is coming off a major knee injury that ended his season on Nov. 15 in New England. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Boyle should be back in time for training camp next season.

"I am extremely thankful to continue being a part of the Ravens," Boyle states. "My family has made this place our home the past five years, and we couldn't be happier to continue doing so. I truly love this organization and all it has done for me. I am working my hardest every day to get back on the field with my teammates."

Boyle, 27, is an instrumental part of the Ravens offense, especially as a run blocker in Baltimore's unique and record-setting ground attack. His physicality and leadership embodies what it means to be a Raven.

The 270-pound Boyle has helped pave the way for Baltimore's league-leading rushing attack the past two seasons. The combination of he and fullback Patrick Ricard is a train that's hard for opponents to stop.

"Nick is a Raven, exactly the type of player deserving of this third contract," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Ask his teammates, ask his coaches – he's a backbone for this team."

Boyle has also proven he's a more-than-capable receiver. In 2019, Boyle set career-highs with 31 catches for 321 yards and two touchdowns. He had 14 catches for 113 yards and two scores in nine games last season.

The Ravens are also hoping to extend the contract of tight end Mark Andrews, who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Andrews and Boyle are perfect compliments to each other, giving Baltimore a dangerous tight end tandem.

