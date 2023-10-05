Morgan Moses Returns to Practice

Morgan Moses is back at Ravens practice days after exiting Sunday's game in Cleveland with a shoulder injury.

The veteran right tackle hasn't missed a game since his rookie season in 2014 – a streak of 134 straight games with all but one as the starter.

It would be a big boost to Baltimore if Moses is able to play, especially considering the Steelers' T.J. Watt will be the player lining up over the right tackle. Watt is tied for the league lead in sacks (6.0) through four weeks and has been a headache for the Ravens over the years (12 sacks in 12 career games).

If Moses isn't able to play, the Ravens would use veteran Patrick Mekari or second-year offensive tackle Daniel Faalele at right tackle. Faalele stepped in for Moses in Cleveland.

Part of that would depend on whether Ronnie Stanley (knee) is able to play after missing the past three games. Stanley was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is back on the field Thursday.

The only Ravens not on the field at the start of Thursday's practice are outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) and safety Daryl Worley (shoulder). After weeks of being extremely banged up, the Ravens are getting healthier.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) were again at practice.