Ronnie Stanley Suffers 'Severe' Season-Ending Ankle Injury

On Friday, Stanley signed a five-year contract extension nearing $100 million, making him reportedly the NFL's second-highest paid offensive lineman in terms of average per year. Now he'll have a long rehabilitation process to get back on the field next season.

The Ravens also had to operate for much of Sunday's game without rookie right guard Tyre Phillips, who also suffered an ankle injury. He was originally listed as questionable to return but downgraded to out at halftime.

Orlando Brown Jr. shifted from right tackle to left tackle and veteran D.J. Fluker stepped in at right tackle. Patrick Mekari replaced Phillips at right guard.

Brown said it was "very hard" to see that happen to Stanley.

"That's somebody that's helped me throughout my career, someone that's done what he needed to do to put himself and his family up for the rest of their life," Brown said. "Losing someone like that, a leader like that to this team and offensive line, it's hard to put into words the effect that that takes on you a little bit as your morale. But it's the NFL, and unfortunately the mentality is next man up."

Jackson said the Ravens wanted to win the game for Stanley after the injury.