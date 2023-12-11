John Harbaugh Explains Why Ravens Rotated Their Offensive Tackles

Harbaugh on Marlon Humphrey: 'I Know He's Going to Play Great Football for Us'

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a busy day in his first game back from a calf injury that sidelined him for two weeks. Humphrey played all 77 defensive snaps and was targeted a team-high eight times and surrendered 92 yards, per PFF.

He gave up a chunk of those yards on back-to-back plays during the Rams' final drive of regulation. Trailing by three points, quarterback Matthew Stafford found Demarcus Robinson for a 19-yard completion after he beat Humphrey on an outside move. On the next play, Cooper Kupp got behind Humphrey for a 34-yard completion that put the Rams in field-goal range.

Humphrey came up big two plays later when he nearly intercepted Stafford in the end zone on a pass intended for Robinson. That pass breakup was instrumental in forcing the Rams to settle for a game-tying field goal, allowing the Ravens to win in overtime on Tylan Wallace's 76-yard punt return for a touchdown.

It's been a challenging season for Humphrey due to foot and calf injuries that have sidelined him for six games, but Harbaugh knows he can count on the veteran cornerback down the stretch as he settles into the rhythm of games and practices.

"If you watch the whole game, which I did, he had numerous really good plays where he was in great coverage and was just pretty dominant," Harbaugh said. "And then there were some tougher plays out there. But he hasn't played in a few weeks, he's been kind of on and off with nagging kind of injuries. I kind of attribute it to that.