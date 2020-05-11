Rookie Wide Receiver James Proche Thrives on Competition

"He can score, like you saw, in a couple different ways," Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "I think what allows him to be the player that he is, is just his feel and obviously, his hands. He's a really good athlete in terms of route-running ability. [He uses] that subtle little jab step to give himself just enough spacing in the back of the end zone, or on the slant, or coming out of the break. He just knows how to work himself open. I think that's what he did at SMU, and I think that's one of the traits that he'll carry forward with him."

Proche attributes his sure hands to his work ethic. He believes in getting plenty of reps on the JUGS machine or running routes after practice, an approach that has always worked for him.

"A pianist only gets great at the piano by playing the piano, and that's kind of how I see me catching the ball," Proche said. "You have to keep catching the ball in any types of ways, in any situations, so that you're prepared. Kobe Bryant always alluded to, 'You can never shoot too many jump shots.' To be good in anything, it takes consistency, and that's something I try to thrive on."

Rookies often make their mark on special teams, and Proche will get his opportunity as a punt returner. He averaged 9.6 yards per return last year, displaying a skill that not every wide receiver has, even those with sure hands.

"One of the hardest things to do is catch a punt," Hortiz said. "If that thing turns over, I think it's like a missile BB coming down at you. James, he's really instinctive, has really good vision. He catches it really secure, but then he gets upfield quick. He doesn't waste time trying to go East and West. He gets upfield and he has that vision and balance where he can make guys miss along the way and can get positive yards."

Proche's durability also impressed the Ravens. Staying healthy can be a problem for rookie wide receivers, who often fall behind quickly if they miss practice time early. Proche never missed a game during his four-year career at SMU. His last serious medical issue was a scary bout with kidney failure in high school that sent him to the hospital for a week. Doctors suspect the issue was caused by dehydration combined with anti-inflammatory medication, and Proche has never had a recurrence.

"I talked to every team about the issue, just to let them know that it wasn't an issue," Proche said. "I just wanted to reiterate that to teams."

Entering the NFL with something to prove fits Proche's competitive nature. Not knowing when on-field team activities will begin due to the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing all players to stay patient. But not being picked until Day 3 doesn't concern him. Once he arrives, Proche plans to make it all worth the wait.